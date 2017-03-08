The Speaker - Ontario Newspaper - Englehart Winter Carnival Alexandre Desilets, 8, of Earlton, was one of many children who enjoyed the sliding hill created by the Englehart public works department behind the Holy Family School for the Englehart Winter Carnival.

Focus on families

Arts & Entertainment
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

Carnival drew people from across the district ENGLEHART (Staff) — The Englehart Winter Carnival had a great turnout for this year’s three-day event March 3 to 5. “I think people…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Focus on families was last modified: March 8th, 2017 by speakeradmin

Comments

Comments...