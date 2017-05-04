At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry issued a flood watch for the Lake Temiskaming/Ottawa River, Matabitchuan River and Montreal River watersheds.

The ministry said a weather system will move across the district on Friday and will remain through the weekend.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is forecast.

This may cause lake and river flows to increase while the water moves through the system as well as further increase runoff from previously received precipitation.

The storage capacity of Lake Nipissing and on areas of the Ottawa River, including Lake Temiskaming, is limited given its current high level and what may result in higher than normal water levels from forecasted precipitation.

There is also a potential risk for Lake Temiskaming to reach its maximum operating level of 179.56 metres by the weekend.

Municipalities and residents that border Lake Temiskaming and the Ottawa River are encouraged to prepare for the potential high water levels.