Hydro One customers north of Kirkland Lake area will be without power at times this weekend as station equipment is repaired.

The scheduled outages will affect about 1,200 customers in McCool, Michaud, Carr, Bowman, Hislop, Playfair, Benoit, Munro, Black River-Matheson and Black as well as Wahgoshig First Nation.

Power is slated to be off February 4 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.