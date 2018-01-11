Flash Freeze Warning Jan. 11:

3:50 PM EST Thursday 11 January 2018
Flash freeze warning in effect for:

  • Kirkland Lake – Englehart
  • New Liskeard – Temagami

Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

Icy conditions overnight.

Following the passage of a cold front overnight, rain with fog will change to snow and there will be a hard freeze as temperatures plummet. There may also be a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover from rain to snow. Snowfall amounts of up to 5 cm or so are possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze.

