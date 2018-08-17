Fire situation cooling down

In an update yesterday afternoon (Thursday), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reported improvements in the Northeast fire situation.

As of late afternoon August 16, there were 38 active forest fires across the region.

All active fires were either being held, under control or being monitored.

No new fires had been confirmed yesterday.

North Bay 72, which started in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater park, is listed as “being held” at 27,285 hectares.

Crews continue to remove equipment no longer required for fire suppression.

Smokes on the interior of the fire continue to be found and extinguished.

Helicopter bucketing is also supporting ground crews.

All the fires in the immediate Temagami area have now been declared “out.”

Two fires in the Marten River area are still active but listed as “under control.”

Some parts of the region remain under a Restricted Fire Zone. It includes areas north of Rosseau, northwest to Espanola and Cartier, over to the Quebec border including Temagami and Mattawa north of the Mattawa River. This includes Parry Sound, Burk’s Falls, Powassan, North Bay and Greater Sudbury.

To find a detailed map of current travel restrictions and Restricted Fire Zones, see Ontario.ca/forestfire.

The ministry advises that smoke drift from large fires in British Columbia and the United States may be evident until weather patterns change.