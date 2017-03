Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota, centre, was in Temiskaming Shores to announce $257,955 in funding to offset the cost of two new transit buses expected to arrive in April. The federal help was welcomed by Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, left, and Tina Sartoretto, mayor of Cobalt and chair of the transit committee. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)