Approximately 30 dignitaries turned out for the FedNor funding announcement for capital upgrades at the Earlton-Timiskaming Regional Airport on Wednesday, January 10. From left to right, pictured here, are airport manager Harold Cameron, Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota, Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd (Airport Authority chair), and Armstrong Township Reeve Robert Ethier. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)