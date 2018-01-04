An extreme cold warning for Temiskaming Shores has been issued by Environment Canada.

The warning was put into effect at 4:58 a.m. Thursday morning, January 4 and will continue until at least 3:05 a.m. Friday morning, January 5.

Environment Canada stated a period of very cold wind chills is expected through the day and night.

Environment Canada recommends that people dress warmly and in layers which can be removed if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

People should also keep dry to stay warmer, Environment Canada states.

People are also advised to cover exposed skin areas. “Frostbite can develop within minutes on explosed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada states.