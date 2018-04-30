Explore cutting-edge science exhibition

NEW LISKEARD (Staff) — A free travelling science exhibition will be at Timiskaming District Secondary School (TDSS) Tuesday, May 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Power of Ideas Exhibition is an exciting, cutting-edge travelling exhibition from Perimeter Institute of Theoretical Physics.

The exhibition is open to students all day Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1, and will be open to the public Tuesday evening.

The exhibition includes hands-on, mind-expanding activities that span a whole gymnasium. Youth and their families can explore the cosmic speed limit, the mysteries of dark matter, black holes – and even more importantly, the power of ideas, big and small, say organizers.

The Power of Ideas Exhibition is bringing cutting-edge science programming to communities across Ontario.

In this inspiring exhibition and presentation from Perimeter Institute, students take a fun, hands-on approach to engaging with the process of science. From delving into two of the world’s largest science experiments to exploring changing ideas about our universe, this immersive experience fosters curiosity and a better understanding of how we investigate our world.

The Power of Ideas Tour is supported by the Province of Ontario.