Evacuation alert lifted

TEMAGAMI – The evacuation alert for Temagami has been lifted and Fire Tower Road, together with the Caribou Mountain fire tower, is now open.

That’s the latest from Temagami, following a meeting last night (Wednesday, July 18) of its emergency management committee.

Mayor Lorie Hunter reported:

North Bay Fire NO.69 (Northeast Arm of Lake Temagami) status has been downgraded from “Being Held” to “Under Control.”

Although this fire is under control, there are still a number of fires burning within the Temagami area.

Due to the extreme fire hazard, several recent periods of heavy lightning and the large number of wildfires burning, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

(MNRF) has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in some areas of Northeastern Ontario including Temagami.

No open burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone.

Portable gas stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended.

Follow Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services on Twitter @ONforestfires.

The Implementation Order (IO) No. IO-2018-03-NOR07 restricts public travel in an area with high forest fire activity.

The IO is meant to protect the public and ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely fight forest fires in the identified area.

Boat travel on Lake Temagami is permitted. Access off Lake Temagami into backcountry areas is restricted.

Use of the Red Squirrel Lake Road beyond the Barmac Gate is prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the North Bay District MNRF.

All Provincial parks, including Finlayson Point and Marten River Provincial Park, remain closed.

Check the website daily at: https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires for the most up-to-date, accurate information on fire situations or on Twitter @ONforestfires.

For road closures and restricted access areas, please visit: https://files.ontario.ca/20180710_2018-01-nor01.pdf.

For information about travel restrictions: 705-475-5546.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Regional Information Officer can be contacted at: 705-564-6165.