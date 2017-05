A host of supporters turned out May 5 at Riverside Place to launch a new passport and website encouraging visitors to explore Lake Temiskaming communities. Pictured are, from left, Arnaud Warolin, who heads the MRC de Témiscamingue; Lois Weston-Bernstein of the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce; Bernadette Lindsay, Northeastern Ontario Tourism; Anne-Marie Loranger, Building Ties Temiskaming project coordinator; Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd; Simon Laquerre, Société de Développement du Témiscamingue; Samir Boumerzoug, economic development officer, Témiscaming; James Franks, Temiskaming Shores economic development officer. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)