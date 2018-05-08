Emergency Test Day May 8:

Notice of TEST – City Temiskaming Shores Public Emergency Notification System

The City of Temiskaming Shores will be conducting a test of its Public Emergency Notification System in the morning of Tuesday May 8th, 2018 – this will be a TEST ONLY.

Should any resident hear the fire station siren, they can tune into CJTT for more instructions on how to respond to the test. Residents are being asked to follow the directions given during the test and also connect to the City’s Website (www.temiskamingshores.ca), City’s Facebook page, and Twitter Account (@TemShoresCity) to receive more information regarding the test. The test will also be broadcast on CJTT’s Facebook page, and the Speaker’s Facebook page with the same messaging.