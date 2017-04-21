Earlton Farm Show April 21-22…

As sure a sign of spring as shrinking snow banks and muddy fields is the Earlton Farm Show.

The 51st edition of the agricultural showcase runs April 21 and 22 at the Earlton Recreation Centre.

This year’s show is fully booked with 60-plus exhibitors.

Even before visitors venture inside, they can tour an expanded display of the latest in farm equipment parked outdoors.

A longer list of guest speakers – including livestock genetic suppliers, dairy processors, seed producers, farm organizations and government – is also on the agenda.

The annual farm show is a staple of the rural scene, and last year attracted more than 3,000 visitors.

About 500 students were expected to tour the show on opening day.

Traditional highlights of the event will be back – a display of small livestock, two auctions each day of exhibitors’ goods, the regional forage and seed show, and a kickoff luncheon on opening day.

Every year, the farm show remembers a significant figure in the region’s agricultural scene.

This year’s memorial breakfast pays tribute to the late Len Wilson.

The Temiskaming entrepreneur, who was killed in a highway crash in 2001, had a long career that extended from agriculture and farm supply to lumbering, vehicle sales and newspapers.

A display on his legacy will be posted at the April 22 breakfast.

A canteen, meanwhile, will operate throughout the show.

Doors are open April 21 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations of non-perishable goods to local food banks are encouraged.