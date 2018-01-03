Earlton area Highway 11 closure

The New Liskeard Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has advised that Highway 11 is closed near Earlton

Police report that two tractor-trailers have been involved in a collision.

Police state that there are detours available for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic can take Highway 65 West from to Highway 562 and then take Highway 571 toward Earlton and merge onto Highway 11 from Earlton.

Southbound traffic can detour through Earlton to Highway 571, then take Highway 562 to Highway 65 West and merge back onto Highway 11 at Temiskaming Shores.