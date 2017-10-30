Donating blood a Halloween treat

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – What could be more fitting than donating blood on Halloween?

Canadian Blood Services’ next blood donor clinic in New Liskeard opens October 31 and continues November 1.

The target is 154 units of live-saving blood.

Appointment times remain available on both days, said Amy Gravelle, event coordinator for Canadian Blood Services, in an email.

The clinic runs at Riverside Place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. October 31 and from noon to 3 p.m. the next day.

For further information or to book an appointment, go to blood.ca.