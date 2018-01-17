Digital creator workshop

NEW LISKEARD (Staff) — The Temiskaming Shores Public Library is offering regular Digital Creator workshops for teens.

This Saturday, January 20, there will be a Benjamin Chee Chee recreation workshop.

At this time participants will be using Adobe illustrator to recreate images by Northern Ontario artist Benjamin Chee Chee.

Times are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the New Liskeard branch.

Contact Stephen Kozinski at temiskamingshores@digitalcreator.ca for more information and to register.