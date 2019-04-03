DERAILMENT IN COLEMAN

It was no April Fool’s Day joke. This photo taken from Highway 11 shows part of an Ontario Northland southbound freight train that went off the rails in Coleman Township, between the nearby Montreal River and Highway 11, on Monday, April 1, just before 11 a.m. Rebecca McGlynn, director of marketing and communications for Ontario Northland, said 11 cars were derailed including empty cars and some carrying loads of lumber. There were no reported injuries and no dangerous goods involved. “We are aiming to re-open the rail line by the end of the week,” said McGlynn. The cause of the derailment has yet to be determined. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)