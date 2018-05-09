CSCT Community Walk May 10

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Dust your sneakers off as the 14th annual Centre du santé communautaire du Témiskaming (CSCT) Community Walk is about to take place during the lunch hour on Thursday, May 10.

People are being encouraged to walk for their health and to socialize with others as they enjoy the spring weather.

In Earlton, walkers can meet at the Golden Age Club and in New Liskeard at the May Street CSCT building.

Walkers of all ages in Temiskaming Shores will take a route along the South Temiskaming Active Travel Organization trail and New Liskeard boardwalk.

There is a lunch provided for $5 but you must register to reserve your meal by calling Tammy Beaudry at 705-647-5939 ext. 3251 or Maryse Reindt at ext. 3241.