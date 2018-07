MNRF Fire Rangers based out of Timmins created a water reservoir that looks like a swimming pool near a cottage on Indian Bay Road on Friday, July 13. This reservoir, combined with a sprinkler system, is a precautionary measure to gain the upper hand on the North Bay 72 fire. From the left are David Fell, Marc Lizotte, Joshua Lebron and crew leader Kevin Wallingford. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)