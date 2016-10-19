News for Temiskaming Shores, Timmins, Kirkland Lake & Area - COVERING THE 701

COVERING THE 701

Community,
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

The Charlton Englehart Lions Club made a $10,000 donation to the 701 Restoration Committee being directed to the canopy project. The 701 Restoration Committee has raised $70,000 to date for…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register
COVERING THE 701 was last modified: October 19th, 2016 by speakeradmin

Comments

Comments...