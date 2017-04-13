Concert at Bunny Miller on Saturday…

An evening of songs and reflections in the spirit of truth and reconciliation is coming to Temagami Saturday.

The April 15 concert is hosted by musicians John Shymko, who is in the process of moving to Temagami, and John Wayne Potts, who grew up on Bear Island and has now returned.

The concert will feature performances by area musicians as well as short reflections by community members on the theme of truth and reconciliation, said Shymko in an email.

“The goal is to reflect diversity in the communities in and around Temagami, Bear Island and the Lake at large,” Shymko said.

He said it’s the first in a series of events planned this year.

Proceeds from concert admissions are slated for a community-sponsored event yet to be determined.

While a donation for admission is requested, “no one will ever be turned away because of finances,” he said.

The concert will be held at the Bunny Miller Theatre at the Temagami Welcome Centre, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.