COLOURING THE SCHOOL ORANGE

At Timiskaming District Secondary, more than 200 students, staff and a few OPP officers donned orange shirts September 28. The colourful display was an opportunity to remember survivors of Canada’s residential schools and reflect on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Why orange shirts? They recall the experience of Phyllis Webstad who, on her first day attending a residential school in British Columbia in the early 1970s, was stripped of the brand new orange shirt that her grandmother had purchased for her. Nadine Gaudaur, Indigenous student advisor at TDSS, said participants this year were also thinking of students in Kashechewan, where portable classrooms have been deemed unsafe and the start of the school year was delayed. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)