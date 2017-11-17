College students – get ready for class:

From Northern College:

The Ontario government will introduce legislation to end the strike by academic faculty and send the unresolved dispute to an arbitrator.

This means classes will resume next week, but the exact date will depend on how quickly the issue is resolved.

Semester contingency plans are being updated with the expectation that classes will resume in a matter of days. We will be sharing those plans when students are back in class.

Students are being encouraged to make travel arrangements over the weekend to return to their respective campuses in preparation for classes to resume the day after faculty return to work.