Cold weather warning Dec. 26:

11:24 AM EST Tuesday 26 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

A period of very cold wind chills continues.

Wind chill values of minus 40 or below were reported this morning. Extreme wind chill values are expected again over the next few nights. However, wind chills will moderate during the daytime hours.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.