Tuesday, April 11, it’s the Coffee House Musical Jam from 7-10 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church Auditorium, 70 Wellington St. New Liskeard. All musicians welcome, young and old of all abilities, all music – country, rock, gospel, jazz. Family, friends and anyone who appreciates the fellowship of music makers and their sound! For info contact Brian Matheson at 705-647-5671 or email offeehouse2tues@outlook.com.