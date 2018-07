The members of the 2018 Cobalt Artists Colony gathered outside the Golden Age Club on Thursday, July 19, for a group portrait with their art works. From the left in the back row are Terry Whyte, Susan Welch, Sherri Jones, Catilyn Howard, instructor Gunhild Hotte, Odette Fee, Shirley Howard, Cathy Cribbs, Tony Chezzi, Artist Colony coordinator Karen Pilch, Elizabeth Holmes, Berdina Beaven and Bruce MacKinnon. In the front row are Carol Howard, Bonnie Halley, Katherine Joaquin, Louise Fortin-Mondoux, Lisa Laframboise, Linda Mustard and Geraldine Marshall. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)