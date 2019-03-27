Climate change on café menu

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – A new group is inviting the public to learn about climate change in Temiskaming and actions that can mitigate the impact.

Climate Action Timiskaming is hosting a “climate café” at Timiskaming District Secondary School tomorrow (Thursday, March 28), beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“Right now, we want to provide a space for people to share their concerns, learn more about what climate change means for our region, and to talk about solutions that can really work for our communities,” said Paul Cobb, a member of the new group, in a media release.