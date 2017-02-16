Classic concert Friday

Belle Époque duo at Classic Friday

COBALT (Staff/Special) — A prodigious violin-piano duo called The Belle Époque will play onstage at the Classic Theatre in Cobalt Friday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will feature music from an early 20th century French repertoire, as well as a few surprises.

According to information in a press release, the duo consists of violinist Kerson Leong who is a key player on the international classical music scene at just 19 years of age.

He won the grand prize at the Canadian Music Competition five consecutive times (2005-2009) and was nominated in 2014-2015 as CBC’s Discovery of the Year at age 17.

The other musician is pianist Philip Chiu who is one of Canada’s most sought-after musicians and was recently awarded the prestigious Goyer Award, the most important Canadian award for an up and coming pianist.

He is recognized as an extremely talented and communicative pianist.

For more information on this performance contact the Classic Theatre box office at 705-679-8080.