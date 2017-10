Temiskaming Shores recently showed its appreciation to Bikers Reunion founder Barry Phippen and the organizing committee by commissioning a painting commemorating the event. Mayor Carman Kidd is seen above presenting the painting to Phippen. Pictured are, front from left, Phippen’s daughter Justina Phippen and granddaughter Sophia, wife Cindy Phippen, Phippen, Kidd, and committee member Martin Drainville; back, from left, councillors Patricia Hewitt, Mike McArthur and Danny Whalen, city manager Chris Oslund, committee member Jack Birtch, Councillor Jeff Laferriere, Fire Chief Tim Uttley, Councillor Doug Jelly, acting corporate services director Kelly Conlin, Councillor Jesse Foley and recreation director Tammie Caldwell. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)