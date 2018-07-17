City of Temiskaming Shores- Water system shut down

CITY OF TEMISKAMING SHORES- Attention Residents serviced by the Haileybury and North Cobalt municipal drinking water distribution system **

Public Works staff of the City of Temiskaming Shores with The Ontario Clean Water Agency will be conducting additional upgrades to the drinking water distribution system at the Niven Street Reservoir in Haileybury. A complete shutdown of the system will be required.

To mitigate water service disruption, the water shutdown will commence at 10 pm on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 until the early hours of Wednesday July 18th, 2018.