City lifts advisory

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The city’s public works department has lifted the weather event advisory it issued February 25.
The municipality issued the following this morning (Thursday):
“The City continues to work diligently towards ensuring that our roads and walkways are maintained in a safe manner with plowing, sanding and snow removal operations.
“We ask that you continue to use extreme caution when traveling within the City.
“We thank you for your patience.”
