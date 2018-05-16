Chamber hosts meet-the-candidates event

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – Area residents will have a chance to hear directly from Timiskaming-Cochrane candidates next week.

The Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet-the-candidates event on Tuesday, May 22, at Riverside Place in New Liskeard.

In a media release issued May 15, the chamber said two candidates in the provincial election – Shawn Poirier of the Northern Ontario Party and New Democrat incumbent John Vanthof – have confirmed their participation.

It was awaiting confirmation from Progressive Conservative candidate Margaret Williams.

The chamber “is pleased to be able to offer the chance for the public to come out learn more about each of the candidates and what they stand for,” stated Chamber president Jessica Caldwell.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The provincial election is June 7.