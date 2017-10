Children were among the 157 people who enjoyed the free Elk Lake Community Fall Feast which used the vegetables grown this year in the community garden. Remaining vegetables were arranged on a harvest table at the front of the hall to be given away at the end of the dinner. From the left are Ethan Robillard, Will Layland, Leah Robillard, Rhya Baker and Kamrynn Watter. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)