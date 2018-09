This bird has flown. Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre (HMREC) banding intern Nick Alioto releases a broad-winged hawk into the nearby forest after it was banded at the Marsh on Saturday, September 1. The bird had previously been injured and came to the Marsh from the Wild at Heart Refuge Centre in Lively, Ontario via local veterinarian Dr. Karen Catt. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)