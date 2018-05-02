Fern Boucher set a new personal deadlift record for the diamond bar last year at 520 pounds. He’ll be trying something new on May 4 with a behind-the-back deadlift effort at his North Cobalt gym starting at 6:45 p.m. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)

Boucher does the heavy lifting for his 79th

Sports
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

  Steven Larocque Speaker Editor TEMISKAMING SHORES – May 3 is a big day for Fern Boucher. That’s when the noted weight lifter turns 79. On May 4 he’ll celebrate…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Boucher does the heavy lifting for his 79th was last modified: May 2nd, 2018 by Editorial Staff

Comments

Comments...