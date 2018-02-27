Blood needs “urgent”

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – As a blood donation clinic opens today (February 27) in Temiskaming Shores, more donors are being sought.

As of this morning, 97 appointment slots at the two-day clinic remained open, said Joanne Drake, territory manager with Canadian Blood Services.

The need for blood donors is urgent, she said in an email.

Across the country, she said, more than 35,000 donors are needed by the upcoming March school break to ensure all patients continue to have access to the blood and blood products they need.

“While the national blood inventory has steadily declined over the winter months, the organization hopes that the arrival of spring will present an opportunity for Canadians to make donating blood part of their routine,” she said.

The clinic runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and from noon until 3 p.m. tomorrow (February 28) at Riverside Place.