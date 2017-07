Despite not being able to give blood on the day, Nicki Duke supported her partner, Matt Duke, who was one of the many donors supporting the Canadian Blood Services blood donor clinic at Riverside Place on Tuesday, July 11. The clinic was held in honour of Ms. Duke, who hoped to give blood for the first time to help others as she was helped when she received at least seven units of blood after incurring injuries in a motorcycle crash three years ago. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)