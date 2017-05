TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — A Blood Donor Clinic is being held at Riverside Place in New Liskeard on Tuesday, May 9.

Located at 55 Whitewood Avenue in New Liskeard, the Blood Donor Clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Canadian Blood Services is urging people to donate blood and save a life.

To book an appointment to donate blood, contact blood.ca.