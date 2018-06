From the left outside the Temiskaming Hospital on Thursday, June 14, is Temiskaming Hospital chief executive officer Mike Baker accepting a $150,000 donation from Bikers Reunion committee members Réal Toupin, Ted Webster, France Gauthier, Joanne Webster, Sylvie Cormier-Rivard, Jack Birtch, Barry Phippen, Fred Kendall, Martin Maille and Martin Drainville. The money will assist the hospital with the purchase of a new ultrasound machine. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)