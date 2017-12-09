Bethlehem Walk returns

THORNLOE (Staff) — The Thornloe Crossroads Baptist Church will be the scene of the very popular Bethlehem Walk Sunday, December 10.

This year the event will begin a little earlier at 5 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.

A non-perishable food item will be gladly accepted, but the event is free. There will also be a covered shelter area for guests as they await their turn to enter into the pathway that will lead them through the story of the baby Jesus.

There will also be a sleigh available for those who do not feel they can walk.

Following the event, guests are invited to go downstairs at the church to enjoy refreshments.