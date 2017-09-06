Beef farmers in the North

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Beef producers from southern Ontario are continuing their tour of Northeastern farms today.

The annual Cow-Calf Roadshow, coordinated by Beef Farmers of Ontario, is turning ten this year.

It’s marking the occasion by making its first visit to Northern Ontario.

The tour continues tonight with a supper at Bowmanlea Farms, the Thornloe area home of Elaine and Matt Bowman, BFO president.

Tomorrow (September 7), visitors will drop by the Temiskaming Community Pasture, Golden Meadow Farms (Barry and Liz Potter and family) near Earlton, and Seeson Ranch (Greg and Sandra Seed and family) outside New Liskeard.