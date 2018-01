TAG interim manager Kirsten Hill (left) and volunteer Diana Catterello are pictured here with a painting by Joan Duffy-Nabb. The painting is part of a new exhibition titled Barely North, curated with Beth Bennett. Hill said the exhibition of paintings from the gallery’s permanent collection are organized beginning with nature, followed by a transition into town life, with scenes from Haileybury, New Liskeard, and Cobalt, followed by depictions of mining and agricultural activity, and finally returning to nature. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)