An announcement of $2.1 million in federal funding for the Gray Road Lift Station was welcomed by the City of Temiskaming Shores Thursday, September 15. The engineering is ready and the construction work for the two-and-a-half year project is expected to begin this fall. From left to right are: Jessy Dussault of exp engineering, Temiskaming Shores councillor and public works chair Doug Jelly, Temiskaming Shores councillor and public works committee member Mike McArthur, Jerry Dussault of exp, city staff member Steve Burnett, Nipissing-MP Anthony Rota, Nolan Dombrowski of exp, Michael Del Monte of Ontario Clean Water Agency, Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, Mark Langille of exp, and city staff member Jeremie Latour. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)