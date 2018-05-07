Alerts, alarms and tests

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – If you hear sirens tomorrow morning (May 8) in the city, don’t be alarmed…but please respond.

The city is testing its public emergency notification system by sounding fire station sirens and following up on the response.

If you hear them, immediately tune into CJTT FM (104.5) for further instructions on what to do next.

People are asked to acknowledge the test by doing one of the following:

• visiting the city’s Facebook page and participating in the poll;

• participating in the poll on the city’s Twitter account – @TemShoresCity, or

• calling 705-672-5057.

The test will also be broadcast on The Speaker’s and CJTT’s Facebook pages.

Any city departments that receive calls regarding the test are also documenting the inquiries.

The municipality will then evaluate the responses and revise if needed its emergency notification system.