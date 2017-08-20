Age-friendly coffee hour

TEMISKAMING SHORES – This week’s age-friendly coffee hours offer information from Timiskaming Home Support about the Stand Up exercise program, which is geared to preventing falls.

The New Liskeard session runs Monday (August 21) from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Waterfront Pool-Fitness Centre.

In Haileybury, it’s on Tuesday (August 22) from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Leisure Inn.

The sessions, which offer refreshments and a chance to socialize, are free of charge.