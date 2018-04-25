Advising watch on stream flows and levels

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF)-North Bay District is advising area residents to maintain a close watch on stream flows and levels.

“Local reports indicate that snow is saturated across most of the forecast area and ready to release water content. A close watch on conditions across southern sectors of Northern Ontario is recommended as the saturated snowpack and warmer temperatures in the forecast may result in the quick increase of stream flows and levels,” an advisory states.

“A close watch on updated forecasts, meteorological conditions, as well as river flows and ice-jam prone areas, is recommended.

“MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate,” the MNRF states.

“A low-pressure system is traversing the province, Wednesday into Thursday, and will bring with it rainfall for central Ontario and mixed rain and snow conditions for northern sectors, as well as continuous warm weather for much of the area. Cumulative rainfall and rain/snow of between 10 and 20 millimetres is forecast for areas in much of central Ontario. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 5 to 10 ᴼC in the southern sectors of the northern region. Nighttime temperature will also remain between 0 to 5+ ᴼC in the regions for the forecast period,” according to the MNRF.

“Stream flow and levels across the forecast region are moderately elevated as a result of ongoing freshet operations combined with recent snow melt associated with the current warm weather conditions. Snow surveys conducted April 16 and 17 show approximately 80 to 200mm of water equivalent across central and Northern Ontario.