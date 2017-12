During the Quilting Barn Grand Opening, a ribbon which was actually a complete bolt of fabric was cut with large sized scissors to celebrate the store’s opening. From the left are Josée Gauthier, Earlton Mayor Robert Ethier, Diane Judd, Faith-Ann Perreault, owner Suzanne Gauthier, Huguette Clouthier, Jean Guy Gauthier, Linda Gauthier, former Quilting Barn owner Ron Smith and Lise Leveille. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)