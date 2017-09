Florent Héroux and his wife Jeannine are pictured here in their New Liskeard home. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)

0 0 0 0 Share this article...

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter NEW LISKEARD – New Liskeard resident Florent Héroux has just completed his latest book titled Recollections of Old Temiskaming. While other books produced by Héroux…

Log In Register Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.

A new look at Old Temiskaming was last modified: by

Comments

Comments...