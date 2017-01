The family of the late Beverly-Ann Boros donated funds to transform two rooms at Temiskaming Hospital into a palliative care suite. On hand for the suite’s opening were, to the left of Ms. Boros’ photo, her mother Margaret Bolduc (seated), sister Marnie, and brother Frank. To the right of her photo, from the upper left, were her husband Ali Khani, granddaughter Alisa Lavoie, nephew Connor Boros, daughter Ceryena Hack, stepfather Donald Bolduc, nephew Colton Boros and niece Carley Boros. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)