A Day at Kap Kig Iwan September 23

Evanturel Township will be hosting a Day at Kap Kig Iwan Park on Saturday, September 23.

The event will include an opportunity for biking and hiking, a scavenger hunt for kids, a lantern launch at dusk at the lookout, a campfire with a wiener roast, camp songs, and karaoke entertainment. Those wishing to bike can use the park’s bicycles, and will be provided with a map of the trails.

When arriving, people can park at the front entrance. The campfire area will be at the nearby campgrounds.

Activities will begin at 1 p.m. and continue into the evening.

Hiking and biking will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., and the scavenger hunt will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.

The day and evening activities will be free of charge to participants.

People are also invited to camp at the park overnight, although they will be responsible for their own campsite fees.